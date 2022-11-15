Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$70.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.64.

RCI.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$86.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$58.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.53 and a 52-week high of C$80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.03.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

About Rogers Communications

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

