Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target to GBX 370

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($3.88) to GBX 370 ($4.35) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

MGAM stock opened at GBX 310.68 ($3.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 211 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 384.45 ($4.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.82. The company has a market capitalization of £886.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,201.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Armitage purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £91,600 ($107,638.07).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

Read More

