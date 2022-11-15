Royal Bank of Canada Raises CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.35.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

About CES Energy Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

