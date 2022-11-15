Royal Bank of Canada Raises CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.35.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.48.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.