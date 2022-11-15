Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$141.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$141.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.0 %

RY opened at C$131.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$183.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,222.21. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,027.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

