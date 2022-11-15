Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Sachem Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SACH stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.41. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth $75,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 36.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

