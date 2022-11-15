Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

About Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 594.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 86,031 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

