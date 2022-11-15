Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SAL opened at $28.64 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $165.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 56.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.