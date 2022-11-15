Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.81% of Saul Centers worth $65,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Saul Centers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Price Performance

BFS stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Saul Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.