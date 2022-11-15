Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
BFS stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.13. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97.
Saul Centers Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 25.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 968.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
