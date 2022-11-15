Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

BFS stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.13. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 25.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 968.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading

