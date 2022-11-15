SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $341.00 at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $286.00 to $341.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $343.73.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $289.41 on Monday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1,959.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after buying an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 25.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

