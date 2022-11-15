Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Boosted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,284 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $34,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

