Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Robert W. Baird

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNCE. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.
SNCE stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.27.
Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
