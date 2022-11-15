Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Robert W. Baird

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNCE. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

SNCE stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Science 37 by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 324,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 154,124 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 1.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,039,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,610,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,106,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

