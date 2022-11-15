Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given New €26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €24.00 ($24.74) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.96) to €21.50 ($22.16) in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($16.49) to €16.50 ($17.01) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($34.02) to €25.00 ($25.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($32.99) to €30.00 ($30.93) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($36.08) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.01.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of SCRYY opened at $1.92 on Monday. Scor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, analysts expect that Scor will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.