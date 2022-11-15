SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,915,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,220,000 after purchasing an additional 633,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

