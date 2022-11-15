SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 131,739 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 339,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 47,490 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 103,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE TYG opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

