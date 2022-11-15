SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,491 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,491 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,978 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 122,481 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 86,437 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 61.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

