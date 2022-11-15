SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,813.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,227,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after buying an additional 1,163,026 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,762.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 569,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 554,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 135.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,322,000 after buying an additional 266,620 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.137 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

