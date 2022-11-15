SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $171,000 Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,817,000 after purchasing an additional 441,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 497,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -74.98%.

HL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

