SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $177,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 149,041 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 219,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

