SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $183,000 in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Northrim BanCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 23,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3,765.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

NRIM stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

