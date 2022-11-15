SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $188,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $815.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $831.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.03. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

