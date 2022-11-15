SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $189,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCC shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

