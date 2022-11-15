SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $275.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 1.12.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

