SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 3.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 23.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $4,144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 8.2% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Novartis

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

