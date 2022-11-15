SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 3.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 23.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $4,144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 8.2% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
