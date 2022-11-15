SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,979 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,203 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.58) to GBX 4,700 ($55.23) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($70.39) to GBX 5,900 ($69.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($52.88) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($65.57) to GBX 5,450 ($64.04) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.