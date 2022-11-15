SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,016 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

NYSE WELL opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

