SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BCSF opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

