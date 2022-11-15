SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $113.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 61.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

