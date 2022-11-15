SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 58.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Yum China by 38.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

