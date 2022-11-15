Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

SHIP stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

