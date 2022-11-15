Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.81. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $98.80.
Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group
In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
Featured Stories
