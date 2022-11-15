Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SHCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.12.
Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $570.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.26.
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
