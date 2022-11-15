Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SHCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $570.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sharecare by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,309,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sharecare by 814.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sharecare by 139.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 316.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 912,684 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 25.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

