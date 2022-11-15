Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 6,526 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HPE opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

