Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $78,705,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $69,969,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 over the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

