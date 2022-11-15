Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.13 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 139.7% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 65,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 99,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in LKQ by 144.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

