Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 358.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

