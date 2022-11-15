Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Drops By 26.6%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSRTF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.75 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSRTF opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

