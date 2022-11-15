Short Interest in Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Declines By 13.7%

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 917,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.2 days.

Dexus Stock Performance

Dexus stock opened at 5.28 on Tuesday. Dexus has a 52-week low of 4.76 and a 52-week high of 8.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.17.

Dexus Company Profile

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

