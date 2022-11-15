Short Interest in Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Declines By 13.7%

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 917,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.2 days.
Dexus Stock Performance
Dexus stock opened at 5.28 on Tuesday. Dexus has a 52-week low of 4.76 and a 52-week high of 8.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.17.
Dexus Company Profile
