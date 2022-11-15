Short Interest in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Drops By 13.6%

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
GNTY opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $35,110.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 551,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,012,405.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,018 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $35,110.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,244 shares in the company, valued at $19,012,405.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,692 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $58,357.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 556,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,027.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,367 shares of company stock worth $563,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
