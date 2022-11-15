Short Interest in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Drops By 13.6%

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

GNTY opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $35,110.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 551,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,012,405.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,692 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $58,357.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 556,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,183,027.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,367 shares of company stock worth $563,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.59% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

