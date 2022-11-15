Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Drops By 13.6%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HUMA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Humacyte to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Humacyte from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte Price Performance

HUMA opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 17.46 and a quick ratio of 17.46. The firm has a market cap of $324.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.01. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $6,090,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,930,004 shares in the company, valued at $75,720,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.