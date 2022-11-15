Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Expands By 10.7%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the October 15th total of 90,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Intevac by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Intevac stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intevac Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

