Short Interest in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Grows By 30.8%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

JOAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In related news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at $499,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in JOANN by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. JOANN has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s payout ratio is -31.21%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

