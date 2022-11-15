Short Interest in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Grows By 30.8%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JOAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Insider Activity at JOANN
In related news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at $499,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of JOANN
JOANN Stock Performance
Shares of JOANN stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. JOANN has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
JOANN Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s payout ratio is -31.21%.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.