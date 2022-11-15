Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Expands By 10.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 581,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
In other news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,952,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 49,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,859.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,862,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,545.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and sold 1,890,598 shares worth $2,861,179. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
