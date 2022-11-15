Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Decreases By 19.9%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

NASDAQ PBFS opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 32.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 186,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

