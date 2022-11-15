Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Decreases By 19.9%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
NASDAQ PBFS opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.
