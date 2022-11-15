Short Interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Drops By 19.9%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.