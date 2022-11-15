Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIEN. William Blair downgraded shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Sientra Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. Sientra has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $19.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

About Sientra

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 253.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,343 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 93.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 236,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 9.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 187,006 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

