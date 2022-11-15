Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Skyworks Solutions worth $65,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $22,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

