Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNPO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Snap One stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Snap One has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.73 million, a P/E ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 15.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Snap One by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Snap One by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

