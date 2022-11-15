Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNPO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Snap One stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Snap One has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.73 million, a P/E ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 1.61.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
