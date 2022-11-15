SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at $39,984,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,678 shares of company stock worth $4,156,223 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $284.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.87.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

