Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $39.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 273,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

